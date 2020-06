Jalousie: Wer zahlt die Reparatur?

epa03649974 A sign reading 'Betreten Verboten' (lit: Do Not Enter) is seen on a fence at the Zeppelin Grandstand (Zeppelintribuene) where Nazi party rallies took place, in Nuremberg, Germany, 04 April 2013. Designed by German architect Albert Speer, the site is gradually crumbling. The maintenance of the building by the city is a long and expensive undertaking. EPA/DANIEL KARMANN

© Bild: APA/DANIEL KARMANN