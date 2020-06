Im Kampf um Dell zeichnet sich Lösung ab

Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference, held at the New York Stock Exchange in this June 27, 2007 file photograph. Activist investor Carl Icahn has built a stake of around 100 million shares in Dell Inc and wants the personal computer maker to conduct a leveraged recapitalization, complicating founder Michael Dell's effort to take the company private, CNBC reported. REUTERS/Chip East/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS HEADSHOT)

© Bild: Reuters/CHIP EAST