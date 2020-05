Exporte nach China sorgen für steigende Milch-Preise

An Abbott Laboratories sales staff checks the serial number of a powder milk tin during a production recall at a milk shop outside Hanoi August 6, 2013. China's consumer quality body said it ordered a recall of two batches of milk formula brands marketed by Abbott Laboratories, a day after some of the U.S. healthcare company's products were recalled in Vietnam. Abbot said the move was a precautionary measure after some of its milk formula brands, which did not contain whey protein concentrate sourced from Fonterra, were packaged in the Fonterra facility. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD HEALTH)

© Bild: Reuters/KHAM