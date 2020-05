Kampf den Steuertricks der Multis

European Commissioner for Competition, Joaquin Almunia, addresses the media, at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 19, 2013. The European Union says it has fined Danish pharmaceuticals multinational Lundbeck and several other producers a combined 146 million euros ($195 million) for delaying the market entry of cheaper generic alternatives to a major antidepressant to capitalize profit at the expense of patients. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe)

© Bild: Deleted - 795357