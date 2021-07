Chinesischer Star-Investor hat Ärger mit den Behörden

The logo of Chinese conglomerate Fosun (top L) is seen on top of a building near a military slogan (R) in Beijing on December 12, 2015. One of China's biggest private-sector conglomerates, Club Med owner Fosun, said on December 11 its chairman was cooperating with judicial authorities over a reported corruption investigation. Shares in the group were suspended in Hong Kong after the disappearance of Guo Guangchang, dubbed "China's Warren Buffett", Fosun said in a statement. AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKER

© Bild: APA/AFP/GREG BAKER