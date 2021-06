Chefin von Bitcoin-Börse in Singapur tot aufgefunden

Chrysanthemum flowers are seen, at the place where residents say the body of Autumn Radtke, chief executive of First Meta Pte Ltd, was found, on the second floor of a public housing estate in Singapore March 6, 2014. A cleaner said the flowers were offered by residents after the incident. Singapore police are investigating the apparent suicide of the 28-year-old American woman who ran a small exchange in the Asian city state trading virtual currencies. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: OBITUARY SOCIETY)

© Bild: Reuters/EDGAR SU