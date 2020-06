TV-Film über Mauerfall: Wie ein antikes Drama

epa01923949 (FILE) A file picture made available on 06 November 2009 shows Harald Jaeger, former officer of GDR's state security Stasi, posing for a photograph in his garden in Werneuchen, Germany, on 18 October 2009. Jaeger had planned easy going during his night shift at border crossing station Bornholmer Street when the wall came down of 09 November 1989. He opened the border crossing - without order - 'I am glad that only cold sweat ran, not blood.' After the turnaround, Jaeger started from zip and spends his time with cactuses. EPA/PATRICK PLEUL

© Bild: EPA/PATRICK PLEUL