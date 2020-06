Melancholische Haustyrannin mit Herz

epa01703643 A undated handout photograph released by the Purlitzer Board on 20 April 2009 showing Elizabeth Strout, US writer of 'Olive Kitteridge'. Strout is the winner of the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. as announced by the Pulitzer Prize Board in New York USA, 20 April 2009. EPA/PULITZER BOARD / HO FOR USE ONLY IN CONTEXT WITH THE 2009 PULITZER PRIZE WINNERS

© Bild: EPA/PULITZER BOARD / HO