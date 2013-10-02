Medien-Arbeitsplatz-Tanz-Duell
intMarina Shifrin verlor ihren Arbeitsplatz bei Next Media Animation, einem Unternehmen das animierte Videos für Nachrichten-Portale im Eilzugstempo produziert. Ihre journalistische Leidenschaft musste sie quantitativen Zielen des Arbeitgebers opfern. Allerdings sind Next Media Animation-Inhalte weder als Pullitzer-Preis-Anwärter bekannt noch darauf ausgerichtet als Qualitätsjournalismus zu reüssieren. Da Shifrin während der Content-Akkordproduktion zur Überzeugung gelangte, dass nur qualitativer Inhalt Leser, Zuschauer und Publikum erreicht, opferte sie wiederum ihre Job. Sie verabschiedete sich tanzend und mittels Video von diesem Arbeitsplatz. Ihr Ex-Boss reagiert auf die gleiche Weise. Und produzierte eine Antwort-Video:
Darüber hinaus nahm Mark Simon, Marina Shifrins früherer Boss in einem Brief an Gawker.com dazu Stellung:
There is an image now of a sweat shop, we are not. Marina made USD$42k per year. She had a 40 hr work week, 5 days a week. There is no expectation of OT (over-time aka Überstunden; Anm. d. Red.) on our behalf, you finish your shift and leave. In our office most folks leave when their shift is up as you work on news flow.
Also we ask journalists to work one month per year on the midnight shift as we just need to cover the shift. We pay a differential of 30% for these hours, which I know are hard hours to work.
Look, we do news animations. We are not investigative reporters.