Medien-Arbeitsplatz-Tanz-Duell

Darüber hinaus nahm Mark Simon, Marina Shifrins früherer Boss in einem Brief an Gawker.com dazu Stellung:



There is an image now of a sweat shop, we are not. Marina made USD$42k per year. She had a 40 hr work week, 5 days a week. There is no expectation of OT (over-time aka Überstunden; Anm. d. Red.) on our behalf, you finish your shift and leave. In our office most folks leave when their shift is up as you work on news flow.



Also we ask journalists to work one month per year on the midnight shift as we just need to cover the shift. We pay a differential of 30% for these hours, which I know are hard hours to work.



Look, we do news animations. We are not investigative reporters.