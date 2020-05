Adidas: Malaysier greifen nach Reebok

Herbert Hainer, CEO of German shoe and sports equipment company adidas AG, prepares for his speech prior to the company's annual shareholders meeting in Fuerth, Germany, Thursday, May 8, 2014. In the first quarter of 2014, Group revenues remained stable on a currency-neutral basis. Currency translation effects had a significant negative impact on sales in euro terms. Group revenues decreased 6% to euro 3.533 billion in the first quarter of 2014 from euro 3.751 billion in 2013. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

© Bild: Deleted - 414474