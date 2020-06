Rückschlag für Italiens Dauerbrenner Buffon

epaselect epa04234548 Italy Gianluigi Buffon greets supporters before kick off against Republic of Ireland during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and Ireland at Craven Cottage in London, Britain, 31 May 2014. Italy prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2014 taking place in Brazil from 12 June to 13 July 2014. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

© Bild: APA/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA