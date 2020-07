Unglücksvögel und Abzocker

epa04264103 Brazilian fan Ana Luiza dos Anjos wearing contact lenses with the Brazilian national flag and her face painted blue watching the FIFA World Cup 2014 group A preliminary round match between Brazil and Mexico at the FIFA Fan Fest in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 17 June 2014. The match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza ended 0-0. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

