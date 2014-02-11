02/11/2014
Battle of the Pants: Oh Gott, diese Hose
Die Outfits der norwegischen Curling-Mannschaft sind mittlerweile Kult. Wir zeigen warum.
In this image provided by Loudmouth Golf, members…
RUSSIA SOCHI 2014 OLYMPIC GAMES
Haavard Vad Petersson, Christoffer Svae
Jared Zezel
Alexey Stukalskiy, Evgeny Arkhipov, Petr Dron
A Norwegian curler wears rose-painting knickers du…
Norwegian curlers wears rose-painting knickers dur…
Haavard Vad Petersson of the Norwegian curling tea…
Fan of Canada wearing a hat in the shape of a ston
A Russian fan wears her country's flags at the wom…
A supporter of the Russian team wears a wig in the…
Anna Sloan