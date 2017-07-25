Drew Barrymores unglaublicher Beauty-Schrank
Die Schauspielerin postete ein Foto ihrer Auswahl an Cremen, Mascaras und vielen anderen Produkten.
Dass Stars viele Beauty-Produkte haben, ist wenig verwunderlich. Dass die Leidenschaft für Anti-Aging-Cremen und Rouge schnell überhand nehmen kann, sieht man an einem Foto, weches Drew Barrymore vor Kurzem auf ihrem Instagram-Account postete. Darauf ist die 42-Jährige inmitten ihrer unzähligen Tiegel und Tuben auf dem Boden sitzend zu sehen.
#beautyjunkieweek is over and all I can say is I am just a true blue beauty junkie myself. I haven't been paid of influenced to suggest anything in these posts. These are just things I love or have discovered that I wanted to share. I am convinced if we take good care of ourselves, we will feel better and less distracted by our own funny insecurities. I don't have time to go to pamper myself, because i just don't, so I am always thrilled to find at home solutions. And I don't want to mess with my face, so I try to find myself ways and products to look my best naturally. I will continue to travel the world, find innovative labs, and educate myself about al the wonderful possibilities out there for us! I love being feminine. A woman. A mom. And always, a celebrator of all things #girl #beautyiswithin #therestofmydrawers #researchcolletion
Der Hollywood-Star ist ein bekennender Beauty-Junkie. "Ich habe keine Zeit, um mich anderswo verwöhnen zu lassen, deshalb bin ich immer aufgeregt, Lösungen für Zuhause zu finden", schrieb Barrymore unter das Foto. "Und ich möchte mit meinem Gesicht keinen Blödsinn machen, deshalb versuche ich eigene Wege und Produkte für meine Haut zu finden, die mich so gut wie möglich aussehen lassen."
In den Tagen zuvor hatte die Schauspielerin zahlreiche Produkte gepostet, auf die sie schwöre - und merkte gleichzeitig an, dass es sich hierbei nicht um bezahlte Werbung handle. "Das sind einfach nur Dinge, die ich liebe oder entdeckt habe und teilen wollte", so die zweifache Mutter. Zu diesen gehört unter anderem ein Zahnaufhellungsstift von Colgate, Haarprodukte von Malibu Professional und Gesichtsreinigungstücher. Ihre kostengünstigste Empfehlung: Olivenöl, mit dem sie ihre Nagelhaut pflegt, Make-up entfernt und Körperpeelings anrührt.
#beautyjunkieweek this works!!!!! I finally found something that helps me. I drink ice tea all day long. It's my life. But, there is a reason the call it "tea stained" because it does. Then my teeth are super sensitive, so most brighteners and bleaches are out of the question! Not to mention, who has time to go sit in chairs and have your teeth whitened? So I found this because my friend swore by it, and I'm telling you! I love it. It really works and I feel so much better about my teeth. Especially when you wear certain lipstick colors (reds etc) that can really bring out the truth of your teeth. So, grab this and do it at home. Worked for me! #smile
#beautyjunkieweek these packets are so amazing. They get rid of sediments and chlorine and all the things that are in our water out of you hair. When you rinse it out, it looks like green mouthwash is coming out of your hair! Their is one you put in your hair after washing for 30 minutes and they also have a 5 minute treatment. Works extra strength if you get under a dryer or any heat with it under a plastic bag. These were shown to me by my girl @traceycunningham1 and they changed my life. Try the experiment! And watch all the impurities come out of your hair. Enjoy. You can get at a beauty supply store or on line.