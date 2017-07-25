Drew Barrymores unglaublicher Beauty-Schrank

Foto: Instagram/drewbarrymore

Die Schauspielerin postete ein Foto ihrer Auswahl an Cremen, Mascaras und vielen anderen Produkten.

Dass Stars viele Beauty-Produkte haben, ist wenig verwunderlich. Dass die Leidenschaft für Anti-Aging-Cremen und Rouge schnell überhand nehmen kann, sieht man an einem Foto, weches Drew Barrymore vor Kurzem auf ihrem Instagram-Account postete. Darauf ist die 42-Jährige inmitten ihrer unzähligen Tiegel und Tuben auf dem Boden sitzend zu sehen.

 

#beautyjunkieweek is over and all I can say is I am just a true blue beauty junkie myself. I haven't been paid of influenced to suggest anything in these posts. These are just things I love or have discovered that I wanted to share. I am convinced if we take good care of ourselves, we will feel better and less distracted by our own funny insecurities. I don't have time to go to pamper myself, because i just don't, so I am always thrilled to find at home solutions. And I don't want to mess with my face, so I try to find myself ways and products to look my best naturally. I will continue to travel the world, find innovative labs, and educate myself about al the wonderful possibilities out there for us! I love being feminine. A woman. A mom. And always, a celebrator of all things #girl #beautyiswithin #therestofmydrawers #researchcolletion

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) am

Der Hollywood-Star ist ein bekennender Beauty-Junkie. "Ich habe keine Zeit, um mich anderswo verwöhnen zu lassen, deshalb bin ich immer aufgeregt, Lösungen für Zuhause zu finden", schrieb Barrymore unter das Foto. "Und ich möchte mit meinem Gesicht keinen Blödsinn machen, deshalb versuche ich eigene Wege und Produkte für meine Haut zu finden, die mich so gut wie möglich aussehen lassen."

In den Tagen zuvor hatte die Schauspielerin zahlreiche Produkte gepostet, auf die sie schwöre - und merkte gleichzeitig an, dass es sich hierbei nicht um bezahlte Werbung handle. "Das sind einfach nur Dinge, die ich liebe oder entdeckt habe und teilen wollte", so die zweifache Mutter. Zu diesen gehört unter anderem ein Zahnaufhellungsstift von Colgate, Haarprodukte von Malibu Professional und Gesichtsreinigungstücher. Ihre kostengünstigste Empfehlung: Olivenöl, mit dem sie ihre Nagelhaut pflegt, Make-up entfernt und Körperpeelings anrührt.

(Kurier / mz)
