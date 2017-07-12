Diese Frau hat ein Jahr lang nichts gekauft

"Unternehmen bringen 20 oder mehr Kollektionen pro Jahr raus, sodass wir jede Woche einem neuen Trend nachlaufen", schreibt Naomi auf ihrem Instagram-Account. "Für viele von uns ist das nur möglich, weil die Kleidung so unglaublich günstig ist." Den wahren Preis würden jene bezahlen, die diese Stücke herstellen - eine Tatsache, die die Deutsche nicht einfach ignorieren konnte. Indem sie ein Jahr lang nichts Neues kaufte, wollte sie auf einen nachhaltigen Umgang mit Mode aufmerksam machen.

Ein paar Mal angehabt - schon ist es "alt"

Sie wollte zeigen, wie vielfältig der Inhalt unserer Kleiderschränke ist. "Es ist so einfach auf tolle Stücke zu vergessen, die unter einem Stapel anderer Sachen vergraben werden", so die Studentin.

"Außerdem tendieren wir dazu, Teile, die wir ein paar Mal angehabt haben, als alt anzusehen." Nicht zu vergessen all jene Stücke, die man irgendwann gekauft hat, ohne sich ganz sicher zu sein, ob sie einem wirklich gefallen. Diese tauchen irgendwann wieder auf - und weisen zum Teil noch das Etikett auf.

Deshalb hat sich Naomi dem Projekt angenommen, mit dem Inhalt ihres Kleiderschranks im Laufe eines Jahres jeden Tag ein komplett anderes Outfit zusammenzustellen. Die 32-Jährige postete jeden Tag ein Foto ihres Looks auf Instagram. Mit ihrem Account will sie andere dazu ermutigen, einfach das anzuziehen, worauf sie Lust haben. Sie selbst habe viele ihrer Sachen lange nicht angezogen, weil sie diese als unvorteilhaft ansah, nachdem sie sich mit dem gängigen Schönheitsideal verglichen hatte. Fünf Jahre lang litt sie unter Depressionen, jetzt will sie nach einer erfolgreichen Therapie alles tragen, was ihr gefällt.

Ihr einjähriges Projekt hat sie übrigens im Mai erfolgreich abgeschlossen - und seitdem trotzdem nichts Neues gekauft, sondern nur auf Flohmärkten geshoppt.