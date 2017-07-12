Diese Frau hat ein Jahr lang nichts gekauft
Ein Jahr, 365 verschiedene Outfits, kein neues Kleidungsstück - Naomi hat ihr Mode-Projekt auf Instagram dokumentiert.
"Unternehmen bringen 20 oder mehr Kollektionen pro Jahr raus, sodass wir jede Woche einem neuen Trend nachlaufen", schreibt Naomi auf ihrem Instagram-Account. "Für viele von uns ist das nur möglich, weil die Kleidung so unglaublich günstig ist." Den wahren Preis würden jene bezahlen, die diese Stücke herstellen - eine Tatsache, die die Deutsche nicht einfach ignorieren konnte. Indem sie ein Jahr lang nichts Neues kaufte, wollte sie auf einen nachhaltigen Umgang mit Mode aufmerksam machen.
Ein paar Mal angehabt - schon ist es "alt"
Sie wollte zeigen, wie vielfältig der Inhalt unserer Kleiderschränke ist. "Es ist so einfach auf tolle Stücke zu vergessen, die unter einem Stapel anderer Sachen vergraben werden", so die Studentin.
"Außerdem tendieren wir dazu, Teile, die wir ein paar Mal angehabt haben, als alt anzusehen." Nicht zu vergessen all jene Stücke, die man irgendwann gekauft hat, ohne sich ganz sicher zu sein, ob sie einem wirklich gefallen. Diese tauchen irgendwann wieder auf - und weisen zum Teil noch das Etikett auf.
Outfit 337/365. Last week I wrote about my experience with trying to fit in at any cost and in the process losing touch with who I was. This experience comes from a privileged position. That doesn't mean my struggles aren't valid or my pain isn't real. But it does mean that nobody told me I didn't fit in or wasn't "right" the way I was. Those were things I told myself, and that is a big, big difference. If I can stop telling myself I'm not ok the way I am, I'll be fine. I won't have to defend my self love and body positivity to anyone, and that is a privilege. It should be normal, but as long as that security is mainly reserved for thin, white, able bodied, cis-gendered straight people, with a certain minimum amount of disposable income, it's privilege. Nobody should ever feel like they can't be themselves. Nobody should ever have to experience being told they should lose weight because it doesn't "look nice" (or because some random stranger thinks they know all about that person's health), they should straighten their hair because it doesn't "look professional", love someone else because their love is "wrong", be someone else because who they are is "wrong", or have to explain over and over that they love their live "despite their disability". The first step towards change is always within ourselves. We need to start looking at why we see others as different, who we see as different, what that even means. Different from what? Why do we see them as different? What do we think about them and how do we treat them? Are we judging others for being different? Do we see some people as "good" different and others as "bad" different? Every single person I meet is different to me in some way. But the differences I can see don't tell me anything about who they are as a person. I need to talk to them to figure that out. And yet, I've caught myself being prejudiced, I've made assumptions about people without knowing anything about them or having talked to them. I make mistakes. This is not about invalidating anyone's experience or about not being allowed to have an opinion and "having to like" everyone you meet. [CONTINUED IN COMMENTS]
Deshalb hat sich Naomi dem Projekt angenommen, mit dem Inhalt ihres Kleiderschranks im Laufe eines Jahres jeden Tag ein komplett anderes Outfit zusammenzustellen. Die 32-Jährige postete jeden Tag ein Foto ihres Looks auf Instagram. Mit ihrem Account will sie andere dazu ermutigen, einfach das anzuziehen, worauf sie Lust haben. Sie selbst habe viele ihrer Sachen lange nicht angezogen, weil sie diese als unvorteilhaft ansah, nachdem sie sich mit dem gängigen Schönheitsideal verglichen hatte. Fünf Jahre lang litt sie unter Depressionen, jetzt will sie nach einer erfolgreichen Therapie alles tragen, was ihr gefällt.
Ihr einjähriges Projekt hat sie übrigens im Mai erfolgreich abgeschlossen - und seitdem trotzdem nichts Neues gekauft, sondern nur auf Flohmärkten geshoppt.