Pippas Hochzeit erzürnt Queen

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister's marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London in this file photo taken April 29, 2011. Britain's Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William now formally known as the Duchess of Cambridge, topped a fashion buzzword list for a second year running. Kate's sister Pippa Middleton -- who made waves as a bridesmaid at the Duchess' London wedding last year -- also made the list. "Pippa's Bum" came in at No.5, reflecting what the GLM said was the "absurdly large media interest in the Duchess's sister in general and her bum in particular." REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE