Notarzt bei Charlie Sheen

epa04311883 US actor Charlie Sheen (C) waves to fans as he leaves Hotel La Perlada where he and his partner are staying during the Festival of San Fermin (or Sanfermines) in Pamplona, Spain, 12 July 2014. The annual nine day long running-with-the-bulls fiesta commemorates St. Fermin, Pamplona's patron saint. EPA/DANIEL FERNANDEZ

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL FERNANDEZ