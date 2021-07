Kunis: Offener Brief gegen Sexismus in Hollywood

In the movie that made her famous, Hilary Swank played a boy trapped in a girl's body and won an Academy Award. In her latest film, she plays an 18th century French aristocrat trapped in a commoner's body. But unlike "Boys Don't Cry" where she wore a lot of plaid shirts and jeans, Swanks gets to plot her revenge on the royal court while wearing frilly lowcut dresses. Swank holds her Oscar statue after winning for Best Actress for her role in "Boys Don't Cry" at the 72nd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, in this March 26, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

