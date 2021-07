"Neue" Meg Ryan und Tom Hanks wieder vereint

epa03753469 US actress Meg Ryan poses for photos after she received the 'Lancia Taormina Award' during the Taormina Film Festival, at the Teatro Antico, in Taormina, Sicily Island, Italy, late 20 June 2013. The 59th edition of the festival runs from 15 until 22 June. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

© Bild: EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI