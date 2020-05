Maxima: Die nächste Königin der Herzen

epa03517067 (L-R) Dutch Princess Ariane, Princess Alexia and Princess Amalia pose during a photocall at El Messidor, the residence of the governor of the province Neuquen, in Villa la Angustura, Argentina, 23 December 2012. Dutch Prince Willem-Alexander, his wife Princess Maxima and their daughters are spending the Christmas holidays with friends and family in Argentina. EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT

© Bild: APA/ROBIN UTRECHT