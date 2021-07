Erster Royal outet sich als schwul

epa000463323 The Countess of Wessex presents the Great Britain wheelchair rugby team with the prestigious REGAIN Achievement in Sport award at the Dorchester Hotel in central London on Wednesday, 22 June 2005.The countess presented the award to two of the GB rugby team members Troy Collins (L) and Justin Frishberg (R),and was joined by chairman of REGAIN Lord Ivar Mountbatten (back L) and ex England rugby legend Peter Winterbottom (back R). EPA/Geff Caddick

