Kardashians wollen Sarina Nowak als Model

so in love with the sagitarius sweater????❤️first picture from my campaign for @goodamerican ❤️❤️all the sign sweaters are coming out today! have a look ????so happy to be a part of the good squad ????#goodsquad ????

A post shared by SARINA NOWAK ????????✨❤️???????????????????????????? (@sarina_nowak) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:41am PDT