Heimliche Hochzeit: Franziska, ganz in "Weisz"

epa04496974 German actor Wotan Wilke Moehring, starring as police commissioner Thorsten Falke in the German crime series 'Tatort', attends its preview screening at a movie theater in Oldenburg, Germany, 20 November 2014. The new episope 'Die Feigheit des Loewen' (lit: The Cowardice of the Lion) will be broadcasted by German television channel ARD on 30 November. EPA/INGO WAGNER

