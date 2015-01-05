Haft-Drohung gegen Amal Clooney
Die Anwältin hat sich mit der ägyptischen Justiz angelegt
Amal Clooney hat sich mit der ägyptischen Justiz angelegt. Die Regierung droht ihr nun mit Haft.
Die Juristin hatte das Justizsystem öffentlich kritisiert und wollte einen Bericht darüber in Kairo publik machen. Sie vertritt ebenfalls einen Journalisten, dem vorgeworfen wird, die islamistische Muslimbruderschaft zu unterstützen. Clooney glaubt an seine Unschuld und kämpft für seine Freilassung. Die Anwältin über den Streit mit der Regierung im Guardian: "Sie fragten, ob der Bericht die Armee, das Rechtswesen oder die Regierung kritisiert. Wir antworteten mit 'ja'. Sie meinten, dass wir damit eine Haftstrafe riskieren."
Nachdem Anfang Dezember Gerüchte laut wurden, die Brünette könnte schwanger sein, dementierte das Paar diese allerdings kurz darauf.
