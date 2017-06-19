Mini-Royals: Lange Gesichter bei Queen-Geburtstag

Neben dem Hochhausbrand in London mit Dutzenden Toten gab es in Großbritannien mehrere Terroranschläge. "In den vergangenen Monaten hat das Land eine Reihe von furchtbaren Tragödien erlebt", betonte die Queen. Bei ihren Besuchen bei den Opfern in den betroffenen Städten sei sie von der Bereitschaft der Menschen beeindruckt gewesen, andere Menschen in Not zu unterstützen. Das Vereinigte Königreich sei auf die Probe gestellt worden und habe sich angesichts der Widrigkeiten als standhaft erwiesen.