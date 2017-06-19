Mini-Royals: Lange Gesichter bei Queen-Geburtstag

Am Wochenende fand in London eine Parade zu Ehren von Queen Elizabeth II. statt.
Am Samstag fand in London die "Trooping the Colour"-Parade statt, die traditionell den "offiziellen Geburtstag" der Queen markiert. Wie jedes Jahr versammelte sich die königliche Familie auf dem Balkon des Buckingham Palastes, um die Zeremonie zu bestaunen und vom Volk bejubelt zu werden. Einzig Prinz George und Prinzessin Charlotte konnten dem Trubel um ihre Oma offenbar nicht viel abgewinnen.
George & Charlotte not amused
Vor allem der dreijährige George schien "not amused". Erst als die ersten Flugzeuge am Himmel erschienen, konnte sich der kleine Flieger-Fan doch noch für die Zeremonie begeistern.
Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds Princess Charlotte with Prince William at right and Prince George, foreground, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Members of the Royal Family (L-R) Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (with Princess Charlotte and Prince George), Britain's Prince Harry and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 17, 2017.
The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. More than 600 guardsmen and cavalry make up the parade, a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday, although the Queen's actual birthday is on 21 April. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J Ratcliffe
Britain's Prince George gestures, as he stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal family, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
TOPSHOT - Members of the Royal Family (L-R) Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain's Prince Harry, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (with Princess Charlotte and Prince George), and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 17, 2017.
The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. More than 600 guardsmen and cavalry make up the parade, a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday, although the Queen's actual birthday is on 21 April. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J Ratcliffe
Members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Generell war die Geburtstagsfeier der Queen trotz bestem Wetter mit trüber Stimmung überschattet. Die Monarchin sprach über die schweren Tragödien, die sich in den vergangenen Monaten ereignet hatten.
Britain's Royal family watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
"Heute ist üblicherweise ein Tag zum Feiern. In diesem Jahr jedoch ist es schwierig einer sehr trüben Stimmung im Land zu entkommen", sagte die britische Königin Elizabeth II. in einer am Samstag veröffentlichten Mitteilung.
TOPSHOT - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) travel in a horse-drawn carriage past Buckingham Palace on their way to Horse Guards Parade for the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 17, 2017.
The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. More than 600 guardsmen and cavalry make up the parade, a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday, although the Queen's actual birthday is on 21 April. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J Ratcliffe
Neben dem Hochhausbrand in London mit Dutzenden Toten gab es in Großbritannien mehrere Terroranschläge. "In den vergangenen Monaten hat das Land eine Reihe von furchtbaren Tragödien erlebt", betonte die Queen. Bei ihren Besuchen bei den Opfern in den betroffenen Städten sei sie von der Bereitschaft der Menschen beeindruckt gewesen, andere Menschen in Not zu unterstützen. Das Vereinigte Königreich sei auf die Probe gestellt worden und habe sich angesichts der Widrigkeiten als standhaft erwiesen.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip observe a minute's silence in the quadrangle of Buckingham Palace, for the Grenfell Tower fire disaster, ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, in a photo handed out by Buckingham Palace, June 17, 2017. Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace handout via REUTERS FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CREDIT THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh gesture to the crowd as members of the Royal Family come out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 17, 2017.
The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. More than 600 guardsmen and cavalry make up the parade, a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday, although the Queen's actual birthday is on 21 April. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J Ratcliffe
Der eigentliche Geburtstag von Elizabeth ist der 21. April, doch sie feiert offiziell immer am zweiten Samstag im Juni mit einer Geburtstagsparade.
The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team fly in formation over The Mall towards Buckingham Palace during a flypast for the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 17, 2017.
Queen Elizabeth II said Britain was left sombre by the June 14 London tower block inferno, as Prime Minister Theresa May, accused of misreading the mood, met survivors on Saturday at Downing Street. / AFP PHOTO / MOD / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2017 / Cpl Tim Laurence / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2017 " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE - TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM + DATE (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /
TOPSHOT - A handout image received in London from the Ministry of Defence shows The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team flying in formation over The River Thames and the London Eye on their way to Buckingham Palace during a flypast for the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 17, 2017.
Queen Elizabeth II said Britain was left sombre by the June 14 London tower block inferno, as Prime Minister Theresa May, accused of misreading the mood, met survivors on Saturday at Downing Street. / AFP PHOTO / MOD / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2017 / Sgt Scott Mackie / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2017 " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE - TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM + DATE (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /
The Red Arrows fly past as Britain's Royals watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
TOPSHOT - Members of the Irish Guards, a regiment of Household Division, march to Horseguards parade ahead of the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 17, 2017.
The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. More than 600 guardsmen and cavalry make up the parade, a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday, although the Queen's actual birthday is on 21 April. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J Ratcliffe