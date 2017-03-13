Welcher Promi in "Game of Thrones" mitspielen wird

"Seit Jahren schon versuchen wir, Ed Sheeran für die Show zu gewinnen, um Maisie zu überraschen, und in diesem Jahr haben wir es endlich geschafft", zitierte das Branchenblatt "Variety" Benioff. Die britische Schauspielerin Maisie Williams (19), die in "Game of Thrones" Arya Stark spielt, ist ein großer Sheeran-Fan.

Einzelheiten über die Rolle des Sängers wurden nicht bekannt. Sheeran kommentierte nur knapp auf Twitter: "Damit ist die Katze wohl aus dem Sack."

Die siebente Staffel wird am 16. Juli in den USA anlaufen.

Die wahren Gesichter hinter den "GOT"-Figuren

Fans haben schon sehnsüchtigen auf die Nachricht gewartet: Endlich ist fixiert, wann die 7. Staffel der Fantasy-Serie "Game of Thrones" zu sehen sein wird. Eigentlich starten neue Folgen von TV-Serien im Frühjahr. Weil die Produzenten aber im Winter in

Als Einstimmung zeigen wir hier wie die Schauspieler der Hitserie ohne und mit ihren Kostümen aussehen ... ein gewaltiger Unterschied. Maisie Williams ist heute 19, ihre "Game of Thrones" Figur ist aber um einiges jünger.

Williams spielt Arya Stark, das von Rache getriebene Mädchen in "Game of Thrones", das zur Killerin wird.

Kaum zu erkennen: Die von Natur aus dunkelhaarige Emilia Clarke spielt Drachenkönigin Daenerys Targaryen.

Für die erblondet sie in "Game of Thrones".

Und wen spielt die Britin Lena Headey?

Das blonde Gift in "Game of Thrones": Cersei Baratheon.

Zuletzt war sie in dem Thriller "Zipper" zu sehen.

Eigentlich sollte Cersei diesen Herren ehelichen: Loras Tyrell, der von Finn Jones gespielt wird.

So sieht er in der fesche Mann in der Serie aus, den Cersei hinter Gitter bringt, anstatt ihn zu ehelichen.

Sophie Turner spielt die unglückliche Sansa Stark, die in Staffel sechs aber zur entschlossenen Kämpferin wird.

Privat ist Turner lebenslustiger - sie wird ja auch nicht von Tyrann Joffrey Baratheon oder Ramsay Bolton gefangen gehalten.

Das ist Isaac Hempstead Wright. Nicht leicht zu erkennen, welchen Thrones-Helden der junge Bursche gibt.

Der heute 18-Jährige spielt Bran Stark, der als kleiner Junge von Jamie Lennister von einem Turm gestoßen wird und danach gelähmt ist.

So sah Isaac Hempstead Wright als junger Bran aus.

Bööööse und sadistisch ist Iwan Rheon als Ramsay Bolton.

Privat ist er vermutlich etwas netter ... auch zu seiner Freundin Zoe Grassedale.

Der aus Wales stammende Schauspieler wurde mit der britischen Serie "Misfits" bekannt. Neben seiner Folterszenen in "Game of Thrones" spielt der 31-Jährige auch in der TV-Serie "Vicious" (Bild) neben Ian McKellen.

Auch ohne Rüstung der Nights Watch ist der neue Hollywood-Beau nicht allzu schwer zu erkennen.

Sieben Staffeln lang gab Jon Hamm in "Mad Men" den geheimnisvollen Don Draper.

Privat mag Hamm es lieber sportlich. In seinem neuen Film hat er ebenfalls mehr mit Sport zu tun - er spielt einen Sportagenten in "Million Dollar Arm".

Peggy Olson ist längst nicht mehr so bieder wie zu den Anfängen von "Mad Men".

Elisabeth Moss spielt die Wandlung der einstigen Schreibhilfe, die zum Werbe-Profi aufsteigt.

In "Mad Men" ist Vincent Kartheiser der durchtriebene und karrieregeile Pete Campbell.

Im wahren Leben ist der mit "Gilmore Girl" Alexis Bledel verlobt und kein ganz so schmieriger Typ.

Als Joan Holloway gibt Red Head Christina Hendricks die - gut organisierte - Sexbombe vom Dienst.

Für Hendricks muss es aber nicht immer sexy und körperbetont sein.

Betty Draper wird von der umwerfenden January Jones gespielt.

Von dem lockeren Leben, das Jones in der Realität lebt, kann Bettsy nur träumen.

Jessica Pare als Megan Draper, ...

... und als sie selbst am roten Teppich.

"Arrow"-Star Stephen Amell in seiner Helden-Rolle, ...

... und privat.

Ein zierliches Persönchen mit großer Persönlichkeit spielt Laura Carmichael in "Downton Abbey".

Kaum zu erkennen ist Gräfin Edith Crawley im echten Leben.

Ihre Schwester wird von Michelle Dockery gespielt.

Die Schauspielerin hat damit den Durchbruch im Filmbiz geschafft. Rollenangebote hat sie nun genug.

