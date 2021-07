Der Fluch der Grimaldis

** FILE ** Prince Rainier III of Monaco and Princess Grace, holding Princess Stephanie, pose with their children on the palace steps in Monaco, France in April 1966. At left, foreground is Prince Albert, the second oldest, and at center is Princess Caroline. 25 years ago - Grace Kelly, Princess Grace of Monaco, died on September 14, 1982 in a car accident. (AP Photo) ** zu unserem Korr **

© Bild: Deleted - 2112394