Angelina Jolie droht Promiblogger mit Klage

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive for a special Maleficent Costume Display at Kensington Palace in London May 8, 2014. "Maleficent" is the upcoming Disney film starring Angelina Jolie and Kensington Palace is the official residence of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY ROYALS)

