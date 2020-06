Die letzte Bitte des ersten Siegers

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 1984, file photo, American Alpine skier Bill Johnson, of Van Nuys, Calif., raises his arms into the air to celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's downhill skiing race at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina. A series of strokes over the past few years have all but immobilized Johnson, the skier who once lived life on the edge. His brash confidence, movie-star charisma and rebellious attitude made him a fan favorite at the 1984 Olympics, when he became the first American to capture the downhill crown. (Foto:Michel Lipchitz, File/AP/dapd)

