Olympia-Telegramm: Tag 5 im Rückblick

Unified Korea's Randi Griffin (2R) cheers with Caroline Nancy Park (2L) after scoring in the women's preliminary round ice hockey match between Japan and the Unified Korean team during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski

© Bild: APA/AFP/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI