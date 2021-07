Schumacher wird aus künstlichem Koma geholt

epa04046654 A pit board with the lettering '#FORZA MICHAEL' seen in front of the teamgarage of Ferrari during the training session for the upcoming Formula One season at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Southern Spain, 29 January 2014. Michael Schumacher's manager declined to comment 29 January on reports that doctors in France have begun the process of bringing the Formula One legend out of an artificial coma, one month since his skiing accident. EPA/JENS BUETTNER -

© Bild: APA/EPA/JENS BUETTNER