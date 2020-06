In Rio wird zu langsam gearbeitet

Police officers, right, stand guard among burned remains of a car from the Pacifying Police Unit post at the Mandela shantytown, part of the Manguinhos slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, March 21, 2014. Rio de Janeiro police say suspected drug gang members on Thursday night attacked three police slum outposts and burned one of them. Officials say they'll ask for elite Brazilian federal police to help quell a wave of violence in supposedly pacified slums. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

