Polizei ermittelt gegen rassistische Fans

epa03523307 Milan midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng leaves the playing field during the friendly match between AC Milan and Pro Patria, Busto Arsizio, near Milan, Italy, 03 January 2013. The match was abandonned after some of the Serie A black players were the target of racist chants from home fans. The match was first interrupted and then abandonned after Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini led his teammates off the pitch. EPA/DANIELE MASCOLO

© Bild: APA/DANIELE MASCOLO