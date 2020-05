Kleiner russischer Krisenherd

epa04170471 A general view of the checkpoint at the border of Moldova and the breakaway Transnistrian Republic, near Bender, 65 km Vest from Chisinau, 17 April 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on 17 April that Ukraine should reopen trade and transportation routes to Moldova's breakaway province of Transnistria, a day after the region formally asked Russia to recognize its independence. Transnistria is not recognized by any sovereign nation. It split from Moldova in 1992 following a two-year war that erupted as a result of the collapse of the Soviet Union. There are Russian troops stationed in the region, but Moscow has never formally recognized it as an independent state. Ukraine has voiced fears that Russia might take advantage of the situation to invade its southern region. EPA/STR

