"Mein Defibrillator ist mein Schutzengel"

In this Nov. 13, 2014 picture Stuttgart's Daniel Engelbrecht attends a news conference in Stuttgart, Germany. Daniel Engelbrecht is lucky to be alive. Germanyís first professional player to play with a defibrillator made his fourth appearance as a substitute for Stuttgarter Kickers in the sideís 2-0 win at third division rival Jahn Regensburg on Saturday Dec. 13, 2014. The 24-year-old striker capped his remarkable comeback the week before by scoring the winner in injury time to beat SV Wehen Wiesbaden 2-1. (AP Photo/dpa, Inga Kjer)

