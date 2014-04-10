Armstrong nennt Namen von Doping-Helfern
Der Dopingsünder bleibt dabei: In seinen Comeback-Jahren 2009 und 2010 sei er sauber gewesen.
Der langjährige Dopingsünder Lance Armstrong soll unter Eid ausgepackt haben und weit über sein TV-Geständnis im Jänner 2013 hinausgegangen sein. In einem Schadensersatz-Prozess am 12. November vergangenen Jahres habe der ehemalige Radstar Namen seiner Doping-Helfer genannt. Darüber berichtet die Zeitung USA Today.
Erwähnt habe Armstrong in diesem Zusammenhang seinen langjährigen Ex-Teamchef Johan Bruyneel, den gesperrten italienischen Mediziner Michele Ferrari und seine frühere Masseurin Emma O'Reilly. Armstrong, dessen sieben Tour-de-France-Siege von 1999 bis 2005 wegen Dopings aberkannt worden waren, blieb aber dabei, in seinen Comeback-Jahren 2009 und 2010 sauber gewesen zu sein.
