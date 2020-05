Armstrong kann doch Mensch sein

I12-20000505-FLORENCE, ITALY: The most famous photo showing the passing-over of a water bottle between Italian cyclists Gino Bartali (L) and Fausto Coppi, who were rivals, during a stage of the Tour de France of 1949, which was won by Coppi. The originally black and white photo was hand coloured and is part of the personal collection of Bartali. It created a controversy in Italy between supporters of Bartali and Coppi since 1949, because nobody ever said who was giving the water bottle and who was receiving it. Bartali died on Friday, 05 May 2000 in Ponte a Ema, near Florence, two months before his 86th birthday. Bartali won the 'Giro d'Italia' three times between 1934 and 1946 as well as in 1938 and 1948 the 'Tour de France'. Additionally he won the Classic 'Milano-San Remo' four times. EPA PHOTO/ANSA/HAND OUT

