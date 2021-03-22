Senior PHP Developer (w/m/d)
Be part of one of the most successful online teams in Austria. We run portals like kurier.at, profil.at, futurezone.at, film.at, events.at, k.at or motor.at that have millions of visitors every month. In order to expand our efforts and grow our team we are looking for talented colleagues to join us.
Your job
- You work on our Drupal Thunder Backend, extend features, maintain portals and help us drive the overall vision
- You use PHP, Drupal, MySQL, GIT, Jenkins and other tools on a daily basis
- You are part of our scrum team that ensures we deliver as promised and deploy as expected
- You write test, troubleshoot problems and most importantly implement new features
- You work directly with our CTO in order to implement our overall product vision
What you bring to the job
- You are an experienced PHP programmer with 5+ years of relevant experience
- You know CMS-systems, preferably Drupal
- You have experience working in an agile environment and are used to scrum preferably
- Experience with the publishing environment is not a must but is preferred
- We assume thorough knowledge of the most common OO-principles, design patterns and methodologies
What we offer
- A young, motivated and open-minded team
- A dynamic and challenging environment
- The possibility to contribute personally with your own ideas
- Conferences, team building and personal growth are a given
- Modern office building, in-house cafeteria, shopping possibilities next door
- Very well connected to U4 Heiligenstadt
For this position we offer a minimum salary of € 3000.- per month based on a fulltime employment however we are willing to overpay according to past work experience and qualifications. Please send your application directly to our CTO peter.scheipl@kurier.at.
Telekurier Online Medien GmbH & Co KG | Leopold-Ungar-Platz 1 | A- 1190 Wien
