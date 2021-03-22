DevOps Engineer (w/m/d)
Be part of one of the most successful online teams in Austria. We run portals like kurier.at, profil.at, futurezone.at, film.at, events.at, k.at or motor.at that have millions of visitors every month. In order to expand our efforts and grow our team we are looking for talented colleagues to join us.
Your job
- You work on our several of Austrias largest media websites as well as a diverse product portfolio that services the Austrian media landscape
- You are experienced with one of the big cloud providers, preferably GCP and AWS
- You are experienced in containerization and container management (docker, k8s, …)
- You have built, run and maintained CI/CD environments and have hand-on experience building proper logging, monitoring and tracing infrastructure
- You work directly with our frontend team lead and the CTO in order to implement our overall product vision
What you bring to the job
- You are an experienced DevOps Engineer with 5+ years of relevant experience
- You know your way around UNIX systems and cloud infrastructure
- You know how microservice infrastructure works and how to build, deploy and monitor it
- Experience with the publishing environment is not a must but is preferred
- We assume a thorough knowledge of the most common OO-principles, design patterns and methodologies
What we offer
- A young, motivated and open-minded team
- Home office is part of how we work, we care about the who not the where
- A dynamic and challenging environment
- Conferences, team building and personal growth are a given
- Modern office building, in-house cafeteria, shopping possibilities next door
- Very well connected to U4 Heiligenstadt
For this position we offer a minimum salary of € 3000.- per month based on a fulltime employment however we are willing to overpay according to past work experience and qualifications. Please send your application directly to our CTO peter.scheipl@kurier.at. Telekurier Online Medien GmbH & Co KG | Leopold-Ungar-Platz 1 | A- 1190 Wien
