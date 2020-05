Zwei Mio. Pensionisten werden weiter kurzgehalten

Conservatives' (OeVP) Seniorenbund president Andreas Khol (R) and Social democrats' (SPOe) Pensionistenverband president Karl Blecha use their mobile phones during a news conference of the Austrian retirees associations (Seniorenrat) in Vienna June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (AUSTRIA - Tags: POLITICS)

© Bild: Reuters/LISI NIESNER