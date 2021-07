Wahlverschiebungen wegen Terror, Erdbeben und Protesten

A man sweeps an exposed tiled area of the earthquake-damaged Santa Ana Catholic church, where he now lives, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2013. Haitians recalled Saturday the tens of thousands of people who lost their lives in a devastating earthquake three years ago, marking the disaster's anniversary. Most of the rubble created by the quake has since been carted away but more than 350,000 people still live in displacement camps. (Foto:Dieu Nalio Chery/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 806835