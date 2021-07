FP-Triumph könnte internationale Signalwirkung haben

epa04952987 Reinhold Entholzer (L) of the SPOE party, Josef Puehringer (C) of the OEVP party and Manfred Haimbuchner (R) of the FPOE party, before a TV discussion on the Upper Austria regional election in Linz, Upper Austria, 27 September 2015. The far-right Freedom Party (FPOE) doubled its votes in a regional election in Upper Austria dominated by the issue of migration, according to projections by broadcaster ORF. EPA/HERBERT NEUBAUER

© Bild: APA/EPA/HERBERT NEUBAUER