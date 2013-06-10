Frage des Tages: Ist der Abzug vom Golan gerechtfertigt?

epa03734817 A UN peacekeeper watches with binoculars the Quneitra crossing (pictured in the backround), the only crossing between the Israel and Syria, in the Golan Heights, 07 June 2013. Clashes erupted on 07 June between Syrian government troops and rebels at a border crossing near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, activists said, a day after Damascus said it had regained control of the outpost. The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group monitoring the situation inside Syria, said fighting was raging in the town of Quneitra on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
