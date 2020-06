Ungarn droht, von der EU "zurückzuweichen"

epa03765756 Croatian Parliamentary speaker Josip Leko (R) welcomes Hungarian Parliamentary speaker Laszlo Kover (L) during the ceremonial meeting of the Croatian Parliament (Sabor) on the occasion of Croatia joining the European Union, Zagreb, 29 June 2013. Following the successful ratification of its European Union Accession Treaty by the national parliaments of the 27 Member States, the Republic of Croatia is set to join the EU as the 28th member state on 01 July 2013. EPA/DARKO STROSSER EPA/ANTONIO BAT

© Bild: EPA/ANTONIO BAT