Erdogan erhält Rückhalt bei Wahl

epa04147386 Paramedics carry a wounded man after a clash during local elections in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 30 March 2014. In the rural south-eastern province of Sanliurfa, four were killed and several people injured in fights between supporters of rival local chiefs, according to reports in the local media. In Hatay, in southern Turkey, two people were killed in heated arguments between members of opposing parties and nine were injured. Some 52 million registered Turkish voters will elect mayors and other officials in cities across the country, with six major parties participating. TURKEY OUT, USA OUT,UK OUT, CANADA OUT, FRANCE OUT, SWEDEN OUT, IRAQ OUT, JORDAN OUT, KUWAIT OUT, LEBANON OUT, OMAN OUT, QATAR OUT, SAUDI ARABIA OUT, SYRIA OUT, UAE OUT, YEMEN OUT, BAHRAIN OUT, EGYPT OUT, LIBYA OUT, ALGERIA OUT, MOROCCO OUT, TUNUSIA OUT, AZERBAIJAN OUT, ALBENIA OUT, BOSNIA HERZERGOVINA OUT, BULGARIA OUT, KOSOVA OUT, CROATIA OUT, REPUBLIC OF MACEDONIA OUT, MONTENEGRO OUT, SERBIA OUT EPA/RAUF MALTAS/ANADOLU AGENCY

© Bild: APA/EPA/RAUF MALTAS/ANADOLU AGENCY