Kein Krieg mehr um fünf Quadratkilometer

epa03662869 Surapong Tovichakchaikul, (R) Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Hor Namhong, Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodja and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation during the case about the Temple of Preah Vihear, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, the Netherlands, 15 April 2013. The ICJ in the Hague was hearing the final arguments in the battle between Thailand and Cambodia over the disputed area around the border temple of Preah Vihear. A Cambodian delegation would present its case on 15 April, with Thailand due to be heard on 17 April. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

© Bild: APA/KOEN VAN WEEL