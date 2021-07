Thailand: Kronprinz wird zum König proklamiert

Thai people and nurses from a hospital light candles in formation showing Thai script showing numbers representing the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (L) and the future king at a park in Bangkok on November 30, 2016. Thailand's cabinet on November 29 submitted the name of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn to the nation's rubber-stamp parliament, paving the way for his endorsement as king several weeks after his father's death. / AFP PHOTO / TANG CHHIN SOTHY

© Bild: APA/AFP/TANG CHHIN SOTHY