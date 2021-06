König Juan Carlos dankt ab

Spain's Princess Cristina, daughter of King Juan Carlos, leaves a courthouse after testifying in front of judge Jose Castro over tax fraud and money-laundering charges in Palma de Mallorca February 8, 2014. The princess, 48, faces preliminary charges of tax fraud and money laundering linked to her use of funds from a shell company she co-owned with her husband Inaki Urdangarin, who is charged with crimes including embezzling 6 million euros ($8.18 million) of public money. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW ROYALS)

