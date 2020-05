Schicksalsschläge des Kennedy-Clans

WAS08:KENNEDY:BOSTON,1JAN98 - FILE PHOTO 14MAR81 - The death of Michael Kennedy December 31 is the latest tragedy to strike the family dynasty founded in the early years of the 20th century by Boston financial baron Joseph Kennedy and his wife Rose. David Kennedy, another son of the late Robert Kennedy, is seen here at the wedding of his brother Michael in New York City, March 14, 1981. David Kennedy died of a drug overdose at the age of 28 in Palm Beach, Florida. (FOR ONE TIME USE ONLY. NO ARK, NO SALES) cm/Photo by Antonio Carozza/Archive Photos REUTERS

© Bild: Reuters/Archive Photos