Rebellenvertreter verschieben Friedensgespräche zu Syrien

The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation member George Sabra (C) arrives for a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria at Palais des Nations (Palais des Nations) in Geneva on April 18, 2016. The Syrian opposition will ask the UN to pause troubled peace talks in Geneva until Damascus shows it is serious about discussing political transition, a delegation member told AFP. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Xu Jinquan

© Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/XU JINQUAN